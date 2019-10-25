Wayfinding signs have been at the forefront of the Convention and Visitor Bureau (CVB) committee's focus, with dollars needing to be spent by June 2020. While still in the planning stages, Keith Bithell, district traffic engineer with Montana Department of Transportation (MDT), attended the regular meeting Thursday, Oct. 24, to provide guidance.
"Wayfinding signs are meant for inside communities," Bithell said. "You can't have distances... They're meant within a few blocks. I think the limit is about 3 miles max."
That complicated CVB's intentions, as a few of the first signs they have been planning are ones that point to Fairview Bridge, Fort Union and Fort Buford. Richland Park is also planned for the first round of wayfinding signs.
"Are you guys going to coordinate with the county?" Bithell asked. "Wayfinding signs can't go forever. They have to be in a community in a certain area."
If a wayfinding sign was implemented for Richland Park, Bithell said the white-on-brown sign would likely come down.
Bithell advised that standard MDT signs, like hospitals or airport signs, would take priority. He also said it would be easier to keep signs off the right-of-way, otherwise a there will be a lengthy permitting process. Bithell previously worked with Glasgow Chamber of Commerce with their wayfinding sign project.
"They were trying to work from the highway system in," he said. "It's easier if you work from in to out to the highway system."
Other guidance included arrow regulations, as the state has specific arrows that must be used on directional signs. Such signs must also lead directly to a location, so if a person needs to make an additional turn, another sign must be put up at that turn.
The permitting process for signs in the right-of-way is extensive. Bithell said it would be quicker to put signs on sides of buildings or ask permission to put them on utility poles instead.
"If you'd like me to come to a couple of these meetings while you're going through, I'd be more than happy to," Bithell said.
CVB has talked with other groups in town who are also working on wayfinding signs. The committee has not seen the design of other signs, but are aware of a general color scheme.
"If the city and the parks department, with their project, they were coming up with a design and since they had started first, we had talked about kind of coordinating with them," said Caysi Johnson, AmeriCorps member with the chamber. "So all of the signs could be streamlined and look like they are tied together."
The group working on the signs is Actively Richland County (ARC).
"The project that the city is working on is through the health department and their main focus is the walking path and the parks. Designating parks, schools and the hospital," Schieber said. "They're using like a color-coded system."
Parks will be designated with green signs, hospital in blue and schools in yellow.
"That's kind of all we know," Schieber said.
When it comes to making sure all signs are streamlined, it may or may not come together. Schieber said it may just come down to them all being the same shape.
CVB has enlisted Prime Incorporated out of Bozeman to design signs, who bid approximately $24,000 for design and production. That bid was considerably less than others collected, which were estimated over $30,000 for design only.
The committee requested a timeline from Prime, as their goal is to complete the project by spring 2020.
In other news
Eastern Montana Initiative meeting will be held in Poplar on Wednesday, Oct. 30, from 1-3 p.m. Sidney Chamber Executive Director Bill Vander Weele will attend the meeting. Grant dollars to promote tourism in eastern Montana will be discussed. The chamber has applied for those grants.