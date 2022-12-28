The Sidney Area Chamber of Commerce and Agriculture works in tandem with several community leaders to improve Sidney and Richland County. In 2022, the Chamber was engaged in actively seeking certification to be recognized as a Main Street Montana community.
Director and Ward 2 Alderwoman Kali Godfrey's duties focus on creating community partnerships with various community improvement project leaders and was a driving force in obtaining the certification.
“The Chamber’s greatest projects for the year include getting Sidney certified as a Main Street Montana community. This was a competitive process that essentially opens many grant opportunities for historical preservation and downtown renewal,” Godfrey explained.
The Main Street Montana program is a state-wide initiative which focuses on revitalizing downtown communities by providing funding to public and private businesses.
“The state has a solid process for downtown revitalization and it offers funding to private and public entities to get the projects done. We had a stakeholder meeting with the Montana Main Street Director in September,” Godfrey explained. “Downtown revitalization has a positive impact on many levels – everything from public safety to economic development.”
The Chamber expects to hear if they have been selected for the funding by February 2023.
"We’ve already applied for $115,000 in funding for projects downtown,” Godfrey said. “Our first priority will be addressing derelict buildings, thereby allowing new or expanding businesses into those spaces.”
In 2023, future plans for the Montana Main Street Program include the creation of a renewal plan.
“The Montana Main Street Project is an ever evolving process – we expect to create a renewal plan in 2023. Anyone with commitment to consistent involvement is more than encouraged to participate,” Godfrey said.
In addition, the Chamber recently created a monthly Community Power Hour, open to the public. The Power Hour is meant to bring community awareness for local businesses, commerce and consumers.
“These have grown to have about a 40 person average attendance and I think it’s a great way to get information out to consumers,” Godfrey said.
This year has seen new projects and wise-hiring decisions.
“We were able to hire Katie Dasinger as the Director of Programs in 2022 and she promptly rebuilt our Sidney Leadership Class to be an asset to the business community,” Godfrey said.
As well as new hirees and new community education events, the Chamber spearheaded having two new murals installed in downtown Sidney and hosted numerous events throughout the year.
Events included the Sidney Job Fair, Sunrise Festival, Bakken Brewfest, Battle of the Bands, MonDak Ag Days, the Ag Appreciation Golf Tournament, Class C Divisional BBall, Trunk or Treat, the Christmas Stroll and Parade of Lights.