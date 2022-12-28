Sidney Chamber of Commerce holds Ribbon Cutting at brand new mural on Central Ave.

A new mural in downtown Sidney added in 2022

 Emily Vitt | Sidney Herald

The Sidney Area Chamber of Commerce and Agriculture works in tandem with several community leaders to improve Sidney and Richland County. In 2022, the Chamber was engaged in actively seeking certification to be recognized as a Main Street Montana community.

Director and Ward 2 Alderwoman Kali Godfrey's duties focus on creating community partnerships with various community improvement project leaders and was a driving force in obtaining the certification.

Sunflowers, coneflowers appearing on next mural wall

One of the two murals that came to downtown Sidney in 2022


