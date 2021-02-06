The Sidney Area Chamber of Commerce is preparing for a large round of sports tournaments coming to Sidney! We’d like to show these teams and their guests some small town hospitality so we’ll be distributing “Welcome to Sidney” bags to about 1500 athletes between now and March 8th. Each bag will include business and tourism information as well as a few snacks and a drink for the athletes. We are seeking donations to help with the cost of these snacks. We need to reach our goal of $2000.00 in order to make this happen. Please consider making a donation of any amount to go towards this cause.
Additionally, we’d like to make a call for any willing volunteers who would be able to help us with some “ticket taking” for the District 2C Basketball tournament coming up. This “ticket taking” is a little nontraditional given the COVID precautions. Tickets will actually be paid for in advance so all the volunteer will have to do is cross pre-registered attendees off a list. We are requesting one volunteer per shift, but Chamber personnel will also be around the tournament for help. Contact Kali Godfrey at (406) 433-1916 if you’d like to make a donation or help with tickets.