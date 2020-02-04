During the sports and recreation meeting at the Sidney Chamber of Commerce on Tuesday, Feb. 4, the main topic of discussion was about the 2C District Basketball Tournament coming to Sidney.
It begins Monday, Feb. 17 and continues through Saturday, Feb. 22 at Sidney High School.
“We’re not going to do an early release for the high school this year,” Sidney High School principal Brent Sukut said. “As far as the volunteers, we’re just going to try and get away with two people and just tell them to rotate.”
Volunteers for ticket takers and sellers are still needed.
“We’ll just keep working on getting our ticket sellers and takers,” Laura Schieber said.
Advertising is a big aspect of the hospitality room. Publicizing the events coming to Sidney is crucial to the success of the event. Chamber Director Bill Vander Weele noted it’s a great opportunity to get the word out.
“We can advertise everywhere except for the gym,” Vander Weele said. “I have been telling our businesses that you can put posters up in the hall or hospitality, but not in the gym.”
The chamber fills in by providing a veggie tray, meat and cheese tray, and crackers. Spinach dip and fruit are expected to be served at least three times throughout the week of the tournament. Main course food is yet to be finalized.
Sukut said he anticipates no issues with parking because event organizers have always managed to make it work.
“The nice thing is we typically have the south parking lot towards the end of the day, and that’s typically when you’ll have more busses,” he said. “I’m not too concerned about that. We may change up our parking in the back area and reserve that for all workers.
“I want to do that so the refs have a place to park,” Sukut continued. “If people are working in the hospitality room or volunteering, that’s where they can all park.”
Other upcoming Sidney events this year include the Junior Gold State Hockey Tournament, beginning Thursday, March 5 and continuing through Saturday, March 7, and Class C State Golf in May 2020.
The next sports and recreation meeting will be held on Tuesday, March 3 starting at 8 a.m. at the Sidney Chamber of Commerce.