The Sidney Area Chamber’s Annual Awards Banquet was cancelled this year, prompting us to think outside the box when it came to recognizing our award winners. We decided to make videos containing messages from the people who know the individual or business best.
The “Partner in Progress” Award is reserved for the most giving and selfless individuals who truly go above and beyond to serve their community. This year’s recipient is more than deserving of that recognition.
Dr. Edward Bergin moved to the Sidney community in 1980 to fill the position of general surgeon. Forty-one years later, you’ll still find him giving his time to the Sidney Health Center, despite his many attempts to retire.
Alongside his wife and "his rock," Lila, they raised their three kids in Sidney. Ed was involved in many aspects of his kids’ lives including hockey, boy scouts, and swim team. With the help of Sidney Health Center staff, we were able to get videos of shared thoughts, statements, and stories from those who work closest with him.
This video was presented to Dr. Bergin and his wife on Tuesday, Feb. 16 where he showed immense humbleness by making it clear that he owes a lot of his success to Lila. He also says that he never would have stayed as long as he did if it weren’t for the people of this community.
“The people in our town are the kindest, friendliest, and most down to earth people I have ever had the pleasure of getting to know," he said. "You all deserve a pat on the back.”
Yvette Lien, a nurse who has worked with Dr. Bergin for 24 years, notes in her video segment that “an amazing doctor is hard to find and impossible to forget.” We could not agree more.
The Sidney Area Chamber of Commerce & Agriculture is proud and honored to present this year’s Partner in Progress Award to Dr. Edward Bergin. We wish him and Lila the best in their long-awaited vacation time together.