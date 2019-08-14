The Sidney Area Chamber of Commerce announced this year's leadership program will feature 15 participants.
The class will include JD Mulkey, Stockman Bank; Jackie Miller, Interstate Engineering; Shay Steinbeisser, Agri-Industries; Nick Kallem, Sidney Schools; Tonya Schoepp, Sidney Health Center; Kaila Dally, Sidney Health Center; Harleigh Manley, Sidney Herald; Janelle Chamberlain, Boys & Girls Club; Bill Vander Weele, Sidney Chamber; Heidi Moran, Richland County Health Department; Amy Bieber, Smith, Lange and Halley; Kallie Berndt, Yellowstone Bank; Jeri Chapman, Sidney Health Center; Erin Lambert, Sidney Health Center; and Kathryn Murphy, stay-at-home mother.
"We are very thankful that area employers understand the benefits of the program," said Bill Vander Weele, executive director of Sidney Area Chamber of Commerce and Agriculture. "We appreciate their commitment to the program."
A change to the program this year is the Issue Days each month will last half a day rather than the traditional full day of learning.
"We feel that change has led to the larger amount of class participants," Vander Weele said. Last year's class featured seven individuals.
The seven Issue Days will cover tourism, agriculture, small business, government, health and human services, energy and education. The first Issue Day is Sept. 11.
All Sidney Area Chamber of Commerce and Agriculture members are encouraged to attend a skills development day on Dec. 11, from 8 a.m. to noon at the MSU Extension Office. Speakers will include Kelly Miller of the Sidney Herald on working with different personalities, Extension agent Tim Fine on running an effective meeting and Lisa Aisenbrey of the Sidney Health Center on conflict resolution.