The 2022 cohort of Leadership Sidney during their Community Cleanup class project.
Left to right is William Holler, Jenelle Stoner, Kristy Prewitt, Marley Manoukian, Marissa Eberling, Brenda Kringen, Tony Couture, Pam McGlothlin, Trenlin Propp, Jessica Cayko, Pam Schelmidine and Alyson Schriver. Not pictured: Stephanie Ridl.
The Sidney Area Chamber of Commerce and Agriculture announces the opening of applications for the 25th year of Leadership Sidney. Leadership Sidney is a local leadership program focusing on developing leadership skills, providing networking opportunities and engraining budding professionals into the county’s communities. Leadership Sidney meets on the second Wednesday of each month, September – April for a day full of presentations from local leaders, activities, tours and valuable networking.
Acceptance into the Leadership Sidney program is a one-year commitment including the class days themselves, the completion of a community clean up class project and attendance at one local government meeting, one school board meeting, the Sidney Chamber Annual Meeting and volunteering for at least one Chamber event.
Leadership Sidney’s curriculum is based on 10 pillars of leadership defined by the Center for Ethical Leadership including: integrity, delegation, communication, self-awareness, gratitude, learning agility, influence, empathy, courage and respect. Each class includes a “community conversation” with a panel of local leaders on various subjects.
Some of the keynote speakers for the Leadership Sidney program include Pastor Dustin Morgan, Sidney Assembly of God, with a message on instilling personal values into your daily life, Chantel Schieffer, True North Leadership with a session on effective communication and Nick Lonski, Edward Jones, presenting on learning agility. Leslie Messer, Richland Economic Development, will also facilitate a “Gracious Space” training for the class.
Leadership Sidney is offered to Chamber Member businesspeople for $250 or non-Chamber member businesspeople for $300. The Class is capped at 20 so get your applications in soon. Applications can be found online at www.sidneymt.com.