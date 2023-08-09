The 2022 cohort of Leadership Sidney during their Community Cleanup class project

The 2022 cohort of Leadership Sidney during their Community Cleanup class project.

Left to right is William Holler, Jenelle Stoner, Kristy Prewitt, Marley Manoukian, Marissa Eberling, Brenda Kringen, Tony Couture, Pam McGlothlin, Trenlin Propp, Jessica Cayko, Pam Schelmidine and Alyson Schriver. Not pictured: Stephanie Ridl.

 Sidney Area Chamber of Commerce & Agriculture

The Sidney Area Chamber of Commerce and Agriculture announces the opening of applications for the 25th year of Leadership Sidney. Leadership Sidney is a local leadership program focusing on developing leadership skills, providing networking opportunities and engraining budding professionals into the county’s communities. Leadership Sidney meets on the second Wednesday of each month, September – April for a day full of presentations from local leaders, activities, tours and valuable networking.

Acceptance into the Leadership Sidney program is a one-year commitment including the class days themselves, the completion of a community clean up class project and attendance at one local government meeting, one school board meeting, the Sidney Chamber Annual Meeting and volunteering for at least one Chamber event.



