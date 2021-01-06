Sen. Steve Daines released a statement indicating he will vote in favor of certifying the 2020 electoral vote, a change of course from previous statements that he would vote in favor of a commission that would review votes in states Trump lost and which could potentially decide to set those state's votes aside.
“Today is a sad day for our country," Daines said. "The destruction and violence we saw at our Capitol today is an assault on our democracy, our Constitution and the rule of law, and must not be tolerated. As Americans, we believe in the right to peaceful protest. We must rise above the violence. We must stand together. We will not let today’s violence deter Congress from certifying the election. We must restore confidence in our electoral process. We must, and we will, have a peaceful and orderly transition of power.”
Daines's office said his decision to object to Arizona's electoral votes were never an attempt to overturn the election, but were meant to raise concerns for Americans who lack confidence in the election process, and to drive reforms that would restore confidence and trust in the process. That effort will continue.
Daines is not the only legislator who decided to change course Wednesday night. Georgia Republican Sen. Kelly Loeffler also said she is reversing course on her objections to electoral votes when it was her turn at the podium after Congress reconvened.
"I fully intended to vote to reject electoral votes," she said. "But I cannot now object to the certification of these electors."
Loeffler said that while the violence and lawlessness changed her mind on her vote, she still believes that Congress must turn its focus to protecting the integrity of American elections and restoring American faith.
"America is divided," she said. "But still the greatest country on earth. Upholding Democracy is the only path forward to preserving our Republic."
Others, meanwhile, said they would go forward with objections despite the situation.
Among these was U.S. Rep. Matt Rosendale.
“Today is an absolutely terrible day. I have always condemned and will continue to condemn political violence in all forms. It has no place in our country.
"However, I will not be intimidated by mob violence from the left or the right. I will oppose certification of electors from certain disputed states. These votes today were always about preserving and protecting the integrity of our election process, not any candidate. I will continue to work to ensure our elections are free and secure and every legal vote is counted and every fraudulent vote is rejected.
"I want to thank law enforcement for their extraordinary bravery and dedication to their duty today.”
Chaos erupted in the nation's Capitol late Wednesday afternoon on Jan. 6 after a mob of people carrying Trump flags and wearing Make America Great Again hats and other pro-Trump items stormed the Capitol complex. Lawmakers were forced to halt debate over disputed electoral votes and take shelter instead. People outside the building were told to take cover.
Early media reports reported that at least one person had been shot. The individual, identified later as a woman, has died.
Montana’s legislators, meanwhile, all posted brief statements on social media immediately after the riot, condemning the violence and saying that they are OK.
The riot at the capitol was preceded by a rally in which President Donald Trump re-hashed allegations of election fraud and urged his supporters to keep fighting for him. Trump also characterized any media not reporting that his allegations are true as "enemies of the people" during the rally.
Judges presiding over the 60-some cases Trump has filed — some of them Trump appointees — have looked at the claims the president has made and dismissed the allegations, citing lack of evidence that any actual fraud took place.
After the riot began, at 4:17 p.m., Trump released a 1-minute urging supporters to remain peaceful and go home.
"I know your pain, I know you are hurt," Trump said in the video. "We had an election that was stolen from us. It was a landslide election and everyone knows it, especially the other side. But you have to go home now. We have to have peace. We have to have law and order, we have to respect our great people in law and order. We don’t want anybody hurt. ….. So go home. We love you. You are very special."
We will continue to add to this article as new developments arise.