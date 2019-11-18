With ONEOK serving as the sponsor for the program, Christmas Cash is certainly an outstanding benefit in Sidney during the holiday season.
If you’re unaware of how the program works, it’s a very simple process. For each $20 that you spend at a participating chamber business, you will receive a red ticket to be part of a drawing for up to $3,000. Some of the businesses request you to bring your receipts to the Chamber’s office, where we are happy to provide you with tickets based on each $20 spent.
The program is being held through Nov. 30, to promote shopping local this holiday season. That Saturday will be double-ticket day, with shoppers receiving twice as many tickets as normal.
The drawings for the prize money will start at 1 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 7, at Reynolds Market. The announcements will also air on Power 95 Radio and on the chamber’s Facebook page. There will be drawings for four $250 winners, two $500 winners and one $1,000 winner. Once a ticket is picked, the winner has five minutes to call in to claim the prize.
Please remember to check out all the shopping opportunities available in Sidney.