Sidney Chief of Police Frank DiFonzo reminded city council and those in attendance at the regular meeting on Monday, Oct. 21, with snow removal season coming up, trailers and recreational vehicles parked on the street will be towed at the owner’s expense.
“We will start enforcing,” DiFonzo said. “Winter time is coming and we do want to have those things off the streets so when we have to remove snow, it will get done.”
The chief said the police department tends to be a little lax in the summer, but come winter, snow removal takes priority.
“Officers will start coming around and notifying you. If it’s left on the streets, the city will remove it,” DiFonzo said. “You can’t park them on the streets.”
DiFonzo also noted if trailers are construction-related, they are willing to work with people.
“If they’re removed by us, there is a towing bill attached and you will be cited,” he said.
Subdivision regulations update
A public hearing for the adoption of proposed amendments to the 2017 subdivision regulations was held at the city council meeting. City planner Forrest Sanderson presented the planning board’s recommended changes to council.
“The first part will be to implement House Bill 124, which changes the review and the ability to convert lands created through the use of agricultural exemption to other uses, primarily public uses,” Sanderson said. “There are a series of general changes dealing with the exemptions. We are hearing, primarily out of western Montana, that the term ‘rebuttal presumptions,’ as used in the review standards for the examination of use of exemptions has fallen out of favor.”
With that, the planning board proposed to strike “rebuttal presumptions” from the subdivision regulations and replace it with “review criteria” as the standard of examination. Sanderson said the meat of the issue was dealing with the agricultural exemption and lifting the requirement of the governing body to define a public entity.
Sanderson explained the new definition.
“We would propose to define a ‘public entity’ as the United States federal government, the state of Montana, its political subdivisions, publicly funded schools, colleges, universities and any district authorize by Montana law that may levy and collect taxes,” he said.
Another subsection was recommended which allows the government or public entity to revoke the agricultural covenant if not found to be operating under the intended use of the parcel.
In other news
- Members of the Tourism Business Improvement District (TBID) committee came to city council to request guidance on the matter of two local hotels not contributing their collected TBID tax. The tax is applied to every hotel room and is to be paid to TBID, which operates annually on those funds. The hotels in question have been collecting the tax and not paying it. While city council is the governing board of the committee, council advised them to contact Montana Department of Revenue to begin the process of collecting the two-year overdue taxes.
- Parks and recreation have decided the bathrooms at Quillings Park are the top priority and are currently gathering bids for renovation.
- Fire marshal Kale Rasmussen gave his report for September, citing 14 calls, 10 fire, two medical and two accident.
- Norby read the “Extra Mile Proclamation” and proclaimed Nov. 1, 2019, for citizens to go the extra mile in their own life and also “acknowledge those who are inspirational in their efforts and commitment to make their organizations, families, community, country, or world a better place.”