The Sidney City Council will look at removing TBID Board members whose hotels are delinquent in paying the TBID taxes that have been charged to customers to the city and the TBID Board.
The time is among several on the agenda for the Tuesday, Sept. 6 regular meeting of the City Council. The city normally meets on Mondays, but has moved the Sept. 5 meeting to Tuesday to avoid the Labor Day holiday.
The meeting begins at 6:30 p.m. in Sidney City Hall, located at 115 Second Street SE. The meeting is open to the public to attend in person, with masks encouraged if social distancing cannot be accomplished. For those who do not wish to participate in person, a virtual meeting option is also available.
Meeting ID is 832 0098 00685 with passcode 4332809. Call 1-346-248-7799.
Committee meeting work on the agenda includes an American Tower lease proposal and a request from the food bank for donation of water and sewer services.
Unfinished business includes the Slocum lot aggregation. The Public Works Director is requesting a change order for the Sidney NH Sewer Rehab project.
Other items on the agenda include reports from the Parks and Recreation, Water and Sewer, Street and Alley, Sanitation, City Buildings and Street Lighting, and Budget and Finance committees, as well as various department heads.
Claims to be approved total $287,49.50 and there are seven building permits to approve, including a remodel for Sidney Health Center and a new house at the Goss Homesite.