city hall building mug shot
Ellen Wznick | Sidney Herald

The Sidney City Council will look at removing TBID Board members whose hotels are delinquent in paying the TBID taxes that have been charged to customers to the city and the TBID Board.

The time is among several on the agenda for the Tuesday, Sept. 6 regular meeting of the City Council. The city normally meets on Mondays, but has moved the Sept. 5 meeting to Tuesday to avoid the Labor Day holiday.



