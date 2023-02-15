The City of Sidney has recently been working on upgrading our website and are very excited to share some of the new features!
The City of Sidney website is www.cityofsidneymt.com and on it you will find many exciting things to check out.
The biggest change is that our agendas and minutes for all meetings are created via a software that is directly connected to our website. If you click on the agenda and minutes page, you will find all of our agendas, the packets that have all the supplementary documentation and the minutes once the meetings have been completed. This feature is used for all of the City Council meetings, City Council Committee Meetings and board meetings that are directly administered by the City of Sidney, such as the Zoning/Board of Adjustments.
Also on the Website, the Police Department has created a page that has detailed information pertaining to the police department, including the recruitment video that was created and crime statistics directly from our Police Department.
Other information that can be found on the City of Sidney website is forms, permits and applications that you can print from home to complete, a link to the City of Sidney Codes, online payment link for water/sewer payments and information about employees and elected officials.
This website is still being worked on by City Staff, so you may find links that do not have information on them yet, but they do show where we hope to continue to expand out site and provide up to date information for our community.
You can also follow the City of Sidney on Facebook for more information, notices on meetings and announcements.