Microtel Inn and Suites is one of three hotels with delinquent TBID taxes. Holiday Inn and Wingate are the other two. Sidney City Council removed the representatives of the hotels from the tourism board and said they will seek to collect the taxes owed, which exceeds $50,000 in all.
Representatives of three hotels have been removed from the Tourism Business Improvement District board for being delinquent on paying their TBID taxes.
The three hotels are Holiday Inn owing $28,282.50, Microtel owing $26,373.26, and Wingate owing $5,776. The money the hotels owe to the Tourism Business Improvement District has already been levied on guests, Mayor Rick Norby told the Sidney Herald.
“The reasoning for (removing them) is for one thing, they’re not paying their fees and shouldn’t be in any deciding factor until they’re paid up,” Norby said. “And also in case we ever have to go into any kind of litigation on this they shouldn’t be sitting there having any decision-making at all.”
Norby acknowledged that the hotels have changed hands a number of times, and that is a contributing factor in the bill that these hotels owe, but added that’s not a valid reason to skip out on paying the taxes.
“It travels with the property,” Norby said. “You buy the hotel, you buy the responsibility to keep the taxes current.”
The TBID tax is $1.50 on every hotel stay, and is supposed to be paid annually. The tax bills owed by the hotels go back much farther than that.
“This has extended over quite a while,” Norby said.
City Attorney Thomas Kalil advised the city council during the meeting that the removed members must be replaced by someone representing a hotel, even if that hotel already has a representative on the board. The new members can be selected at an upcoming TBID meeting.
Alderman Frank DiFonzo pointed out that removing the hotels from the board does not take care of the outstanding balances they owe to the district.
Kalil said he will pursue a judgement against the delinquent hotels, and turn the matter over to the Department of Revenue, which will pursue getting the money that is owed for the tax.
The TBID tax was created by the Montana state legislature in 2007 to support tourism and to promote and market communities. The funds raised by the tax are managed by a board made up of hotel representatives. Sidney collects from $30,000 to $70,000 annually with the tax, which is then used to promote travel to the city.
The funds have been used for events ranging from Guy Melby’s big wresting tournament to rodeos, the Moose Lodge Convention, state softball tournaments, and more.
“It’s benefited our community quite a bit,” Norby said.
Norby said he’s not sure who will be filling the open seats on the TBID board. The board is actually also coming up on the 10-year mark, which means it will be time for the hotels to decide if they wish to continue the district. The deadline for that decision is Sept. 15.
Sidney’s TBID meets the first Thursday of each month to consider requests for funding from the TBID funds and handle other business matters.