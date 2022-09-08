Microtel Inn and Suites

Microtel Inn and Suites is one of three hotels with delinquent TBID taxes. Holiday Inn and Wingate are the other two. Sidney City Council removed the representatives of the hotels from the tourism board and said they will seek to collect the taxes owed, which exceeds $50,000 in all.

 Sidney Herald filephoto

Representatives of three hotels have been removed from the Tourism Business Improvement District board for being delinquent on paying their TBID taxes.

The three hotels are Holiday Inn owing $28,282.50, Microtel owing $26,373.26, and Wingate owing $5,776. The money the hotels owe to the Tourism Business Improvement District has already been levied on guests, Mayor Rick Norby told the Sidney Herald.



