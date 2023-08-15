Coffee shop owners gather to discuss coffee

Coffee shop owners gather to discuss coffee.

From left to right: Paula Eberling of The Parlour; Sterling and Jackie Mullet of Sunrise City Coffee Co.; Linda and Rich Gorde of The Coffee Shop; and Serina Kringen of Yellowstone PERC.

 Greg Hitchcock

The Sidney Area Chamber of Commerce and Agriculture hosted a Power Hour at the Richland County Extension Building Tuesday with the table topic of coffee.

Sidney coffee shop owners were present to answer questions and give a deep dive as to how their businesses worked.



