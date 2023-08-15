The Sidney Area Chamber of Commerce and Agriculture hosted a Power Hour at the Richland County Extension Building Tuesday with the table topic of coffee.
Sidney coffee shop owners were present to answer questions and give a deep dive as to how their businesses worked.
Paula Eberling, owner of The Parlour, said she thought it was a good idea to buy an ice cream shop but decided to add coffee because it can be a 12-month year-round business.
“I can meet the needs of kids with ice cream as well as their parents with coffee,” she said.
“I have a sense of belonging with the community. Competition is healthy, the challenge is growth,” Eberling said.
Among the challenges she said were finding good employees, finding the right products and adding great customer service.
“You don’t dream of all the hardships. You put in really long hours. Consistency is difficult, but we work at it,” she said. “When you are passionate about what you do, you are in your happy place.”
Rich Gorde, owner of The Coffee Shop, said being a business owner is a huge learning process.
“We do things simple and fast. Nothing stands out from anything else,” he said. “But we have core people. We’ve been lucky. Putting in the work is a good headache to have. It’s truly fun.”
Linda Gorde, Rich’s wife and co-owner, also said consistency is key to survival.
“Engage with your customers and keep everything consistent even with a small crew,” she said.
Serina Kringen is restoring an historic building in Sidney and creating a coffee shop called Yellowstone PERC, a meeting space where people can enjoy the day and marvel at the historic structure.
Kringen said there is no competition amongst them.
“We want to see each other succeed. The better we work off each other, the more collaboration takes place,” Kringen said.
Sterling and Jackie Mullet of Sunrise City Coffee Co also said when they opened up their coffee shop in Sidney, they saw an unmet need in the community.
“We started our coffee shop with a core vision with a coffee focus. We really have a deep knowledge of coffee. We work with top notch roasters in a local connection,” Sterling Mullet said.
Sunrise City Coffee Co. even makes their own syrups from cinnamon to lavender.
“This is not a limited pool. If they (customers) want ice cream or coffee, they know where to find it,” Mullet said. “Competition is not a major focus. We want to fill in the gaps. If there is not a product we are not fulfilling, we collaborate. In a small market like Sidney, this is good.”
“And, if you supply consistent effort, you cannot control the externals, you adapt to change,” he said.