The National Weather Service (NWS) is predicting rain and possible snow for northeast Montana over the next few days.
The NWS out of Glasgow stated there is a high probability of rain on Friday, which may turn to snow in northeast Montana by Friday evening.
Area Forecast
• Widespread rain will develop across the region during the day on Friday.
• Rain will change to snow in the northeast Friday evening before ending late Friday Night.
• Rain continues in the southwest Saturday, mixed at times with snow.
• More snow is expected in the southwest Saturday Night, Sunday and Sunday Night.