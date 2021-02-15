A broken boiler and cold weather zapped a pipe at the Sidney Health Center, resulting in a flooding incident at the facility.
According to a statement from hospital spokesperson Rita Steinbeisser, a boiler quit working and three re-heat coils burst due to cold weather in the Emergency Room ceiling.
“The broken pipe incident started to flood the minor and major trauma areas in the Emergency Department,” Steinbeisser told the Sidney Herald in an email. “Due to the quick response of several departments, including nursing, engineering, environmental services, and information technology, there was minimal damage to any major equipment in the area.”
There were also no patients in the affected areas at the time of the incident, Steinbeisser added.
To deal with the situation, hospital personnel temporarily relocated the Emergency Room to the outpatient surgery area through the weekend. Meanwhile, Restorx was tapped to come in and clean the emergency department.
Several community organizations responded during the incident to provide support and backup heating solutions, as temperatures were well below zero.
“Special thanks to Seitz Insurance, Restorx, Frontier Heating and Cooling, Franz Construction, Cowboy Crane, and Vess Hurley for their response and connections to valuable resources.”
Thanks to their assistance and the dedication of SHC employees, patient care was able to continue without interruption throughout the incident, Steinbeisser said.
“The amount of teamwork across the organization was impressive,” she said. “So many employees and departments stepped up to relocate the ER to the outpatient surgery area in record time.”
The cold hit record lows last week, and set new records Feb. 8, 11, and 12. It was negative 37 on Feb. 8, beating negative 30 set in 1914. The low spell bottomed out over the weekend, according to meteorologists with the National Weather Service in Glasgow, and the region should be back above normal by the end of the week.
Precipitation, meanwhile, remains below average. The region started the year 6 inches under normal precipitation. Year-to-date for 2021, the area had 44 100ths of an inch less precipitation than usual.