Beginning Thursday, December 1, McKenzie County Healthcare Systems (MCHS) in partnership with Allcheck Medical Clinic will be offering orthopedic care and services at Allcheck Medical Clinic’s location at 223 N Central Avenue in Sidney, MT.
The MCHS orthopedic team will see patients the first Thursday of each month. Appointments can be scheduled by calling 701-609-5480. Dr. Ravindra Joshi, orthopedic surgeon at MCHS, and Angela Ekblad, FNP-BC, are looking forward to serving patients in eastern Montana along with those they see in western North Dakota.
Pete Edis, CEO, said, “We look forward to offering services for current patients in a closer location. Of course, we will accept new patients, but our primary focus is to offer convenient access to existing patients.”
Dr. Joshi and Angela can see patients for a number of issues at Allcheck Medical Clinic. Many orthopedic issues can be solved in the office – injections, evaluations, surgical assessments, and post-operative follow-up. Procedures requiring surgery will take place in Watford City, close and convenient to home. Services offered include:
• Total joint replacements for hip, knee, and shoulder
• Shoulder surgery for rotator cuff
• Sports-related surgery, including meniscal, ACL, and ligament reconstruction
• Hand surgery, including carpal tunnel and trigger finger
• Foot surgery, including bunions
• Fractured bones (casting, splinting, and follow-up care)
• Concussion evaluations
• Joint pain with joint injections
• Arthritis treatment
Of the partnership, Janette McCollum, owner of Allcheck Medical Clinic, said, “We are excited about this collaboration and opportunity to offer more specialty services to our patients. It is difficult for people to travel great distances for assessments, especially if you’re already experiencing pain. Our goal is to provide an increased level of access to our patients with the professional caliber delivered by Dr. Joshi and Angela.”