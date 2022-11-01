AllCheck Medical Clinic logo

Beginning Thursday, December 1, McKenzie County Healthcare Systems (MCHS) in partnership with Allcheck Medical Clinic will be offering orthopedic care and services at Allcheck Medical Clinic’s location at 223 N Central Avenue in Sidney, MT.

The MCHS orthopedic team will see patients the first Thursday of each month. Appointments can be scheduled by calling 701-609-5480. Dr. Ravindra Joshi, orthopedic surgeon at MCHS, and Angela Ekblad, FNP-BC, are looking forward to serving patients in eastern Montana along with those they see in western North Dakota.



