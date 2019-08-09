Commerce’s Tourism Grant Program Accepting Applications
Montana Department of Commerce is currently accepting applications for its Tourism Grant Program. Up to $750,000 will be awarded to projects that strengthen Montana’s economy through the development and enhancement of the State’s tourism and recreation industry.
“Montana’s number one resource is our spectacular, unspoiled nature and our vibrant, charming towns, it’s what brings visitors here,” said Commerce Director Tara Rice. “These grants can help strengthen a community’s ability to increase economic vitality for their Main Street businesses through tourism.”
In 2018, 12.4 million non-resident visitors spent $3.7 billion in communities across Montana.
Since 1995, The Tourism Grant Program has awarded nearly $11.5 million to 456 tourism and recreation related projects resulting in a positive economic benefit for communities throughout Montana. Last year, Commerce awarded $830,000 to 26 Montana communities. Those grants supported millions of dollars in investments into the tourism and recreation assets of communities across Montana.
Organizations that can apply for tourism grants include Montana nonprofit organizations, city and county governments, and tribal governments. Eligible projects include arts, culture and heritage preservation; visitor facility upgrades and construction; and niche product development.
Applications will be accepted through Sept. 30. To apply, visit marketmt.com/tourismgrants.