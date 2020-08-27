A Sidney City Council committee on August 24 recommended amending the community’s fireworks ordinance to decrease the number of days when fireworks can be sold.
The committee also recommended that people be allowed to discharge fireworks within Sidney city limits until midnight, instead of 10 p.m.
“The committee did make a recommendation,” said Jessica Chamberlin, Sidney’s clerk and treasurer.
“Their recommendation was to change the city code so you can’t sell fireworks” between June 24 and June 30, she added.
The new suggested ordinance condenses the timeframe when vendors can sell and consumers can purchase fireworks. Under the committee’s recommendation, Sidney residents will be allowed to purchase fireworks during the 2021 Independence Day holiday from July 1–4.
If the Sidney City Council votes to accept the committee’s recommendation, however, residents will be allowed to discharge fireworks until midnight between July 1–4.
In addition, the committee recommended that residents be allowed to discharge fireworks until 12:30 a.m. on New Year’s (January 1) night.
The committee made its recommendation and submitted it to the city’s attorney, who drafted the following verbiage:
“Permissible fireworks may not be sold or discharged before nine o’clock (9:00) A.M. or after midnight (12:00) A.M. of any day and may not be discharged on any day on which it would be unlawful to sell such fireworks, except that fireworks may be sold or discharged until 12:30 [A.M.] on January 1st.”
Sidney Chief of Police Mark Kraft said he supports the new dates and times. Although Kraft said he spoke to the group, the chief of police pointed out he did not serve on the city council committee.
“Basically, I was in support of changing some of the times,” Chief Kraft said. “I was in support of changing that until midnight because, in all good conscience, it was reasonable to allow people to go until midnight.”
Online Survey
After receiving 87 responses to an online questionnaire posted on the city’s website — as well as on the Sidney Herald Facebook page — the committee recommended changing the local fireworks ordinance.
Although the changes impact New Year’s Eve as well as Independence Day, the recommendations were primarily aimed at the Fourth of July celebration.
People reportedly complained that fireworks were being discharged too early during the month of June, according to a city official; and they were concerned about fire hazards.
The primary purpose of the changes, however, are to establish uniformity so people are not confused about when they can purchase and discharge fireworks within city limits during the week leading up to the Fourth of July.
“They wanna be reasonable for what the functions of fireworks are,” said Chamberlin, referring to city council members. “It is a celebration of our country. They want to support the celebration of our country — while also supporting people who view them as a nuisance.”
The committee’s recommendation will be submitted to the council on September 8 (the day after Labor Day) for a full vote. The new ordinance will then be read on September 21, and again on October 5.
The public is welcome to attend those meetings and comment, Chamberlin said.
“It takes thirty days for an ordinance to be codified into law,” she explained. “If nothing else changes, the new fireworks law will come into effect November fifth.”