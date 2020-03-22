Communities in Action Corps members — a teen workforce development program — focuses on teaching teens the skills they need to gain employment during the summer and after graduation. Unfortunately, following state and national recommendations due to COVID-19, the April Teen Career seminars are postponed until a later date. For information, call 206-697-1961 or email sboshoff@richland.org.
