The intent to use drugs by Richland County youths showed a decreasing trend in the most recent Montana Youth Survey, but the number of friends actually using drugs showed an increasing trend. It was among several troubling indicators that cloud the overall good report that shows Richland County’s overall risk for drug abuse has fallen, and is now hovering at around state levels.
The nuances of the Montana Prevention Needs Assessment, usually taken every two years, is something that Richland County Prevention Specialist Sean Dodds is closely studying, as he works on strategies to prevent substance abuse by area youths. The survey would normally have been conducted again in 2020, but was not, due to the pandemic. The 2018 report is thus the most recent window on the trends and attitudes shaping the decisions of Richland County youths when it comes to drug use.
Dodd’s position is paid by a block grant from Montana. A big message he hopes to get out to parents is simply that there are entities working on prevention, and that there is a lot of help for parents who may want to play an active role in preventing substance abuse by their children.
“When you look at studies, one thing that correlates a lot is that students don’t really listen to people like me,” Dodds said. “But there is a direct correlation between what parents think about kids drinking and what kids think about it. The kids do listen to their parents. It may not seem like it. But they are by far the biggest influence on kids. We, as parents, have far more power than we think we do.”
Most kids just want parents to be proud of them, Dodds added. That gives parents a powerful platform to start a conversation around preventing drug and alcohol abuse, and help their children understand and navigate the dangers they face responsibly.
Dodds has lived in Sidney for 15 years and has two children of his on. About five years ago, he had the opportunity to begin working with youths in the community, and that led to his interest in the Prevention Specialist position.
“A prevention specialist works to educate all people in a community and at-risk youths about substance abuse and other high-risk behaviors, while also providing them the skills to make positive choices,” Dodds said in an introductory email.
He is a liaison between a diverse set of community resources that can be brought together to help with prevention. Mental health centers, schools, health departments, churches — all entities that have strong interests in helping youth, who are, after all, the future of any community.
Among resources Dodds can offer is a school curriculum called Positive Actions, which helps youths with decision making.
“It helps them understand that positive actions are rewarded,” Dodds said. “So when they do something positive they feel good about it. Everything positive they do will make them less likely to do the opposite, so it is a good program.”
Dodds said he is hoping to interest an area school district in trying out the program. It would be sponsored by Drug Free Community also known as the Dry Society.
The Prevention Assessment, in addition to looking at risk factors, also tracks protective factors. Richland County’s overall score on those metrics slightly exceeds the state average and shows a slightly increasing trend. Keeping that direction moving positively is something where Dodds hopes to make a solid contribution, alongside others in the county who are working on prevention.
“(Working with youths) has been one of the most fulfilling things I have ever done,” he said. “I am thrilled to be your go-to professional with information on how to prevent underage alcohol and drug use. I have the most recent data available to share at any time, and have a lot of great resources for parents and those in a parenting role with parentingmontana.org.”