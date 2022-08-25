The Sidney and Richland County community has lost a great champion, and Montana one of its biggest cheerleaders, with the death of John Olson.
Family and friends remember the well-known philanthropist and CEO of Blue Rock Companies as someone who was always smiling, and always ready to help a worthy community cause.
"John Olson was a business mogul who played a central role in the beginnings of the Foundation for Community Care," Foundation for Community Care Director Melissa Boyer told the Sidney Herald in an email. "He had vision for this community to be a place for happy, healthy people, and families to grow and thrive. He knew in order for that to happen, there needed to be a strong industry behind the community, including top-notch schools, cutting edge health care, and locally owned businesses."
That legacy, Boyer added, came from his love of family.
"That is why he worked so hard, for the ones he loved the most," she said. "His leadership in Richland County helped our region become what it is today. His legacy will live on through his accomplishments on the Foundation board, and all of the organizations that were blessed with his knowledge and guidance."
Jackie Young, who served with him on the board of Foundation for Community Care said she grew up hearing John Olson stories.
“When he was a young boy, he spent his summers, came to Fairview, to spend the summer with his aunt and uncle,” she said. “He and my dad were the same age and so they all ran with the same gang of young boys, playing baseball and swimming and all those things.”
It wasn’t until she served with him on the board, though, that she really got to know him and see him in action as a champion for the community.
“He was a force,” she said. “Between he and Leonard Odenbach, they were the backbone for the Foundation for Community Care. And they were big cheerleaders for getting young people on board and becoming philanthropists in the county. They were really supportive of anybody who got involved in and took an interest in supporting the community.”
There was always a little bit of friendly rivalry, Young recalled, between Olson and anyone who was a Bobcats fan, as she herself is.
“He always would laugh because he said he likes me in spite of the fact that I was a Bobcat support,” she recalled. “And then he would always give me a big hug. I always told him those were bear hugs because he was a Grizzly. He will be very much missed.”
Olson was a founding board member for Foundation for Community Care, along with Vern Reed, and several others.
Olson had an ambitious goal at the time for Foundation's endowment fund — $5 million. He wanted it to become a separate organization that could stand up on its own. That was not an easy sell at first. But as rural hospitals across the nation began to struggle and close doors, Olson’s vision for an endowment fund to ensure local healthcare needs can always be met, has been validated many times over.
These days, Foundation for Community Care gives around around $200,000 or more in annual grants that help fund equipment or programs for community health care needs.
In 2013, for example, the $229,543 grant total helped purchase a variety of equipment including a $25,000 auto scan to read and interpret antimicrobial panels in blood and stool samples as well as an $85,000 PYXIS automated medication dispenser for the Sidney Health Center’s pharmacy, to name just two.
More recently Foundation for Community Care helped Richland County to support new Care Flight services for Sidney Health Center, so that the region can have its own aircraft for patients who need to be airlifted to Billings or beyond for specialized emergency care.
Patients using this service aren’t billed directly for flights. Instead, insurance is billed, and the company takes only what the insurance company is willing to pay. Prior to the Care Flight service, many patients received crippling bills upwards of $80,000 for life-saving emergency flights.
“It shouldn’t cost that much to save someone’s life,” Boyer told the Sidney Herald in a previous article. “Because how do you even pay that when an insurance company will only cover up to about $35,000 of that flight?”
Foundation for Community Care was not the only cause Olson championed, it was one of many.
“You could have a whole newspaper very easily on John,” MonDak Heritage Center Administrative Assistant Leann Pelvik told the Sidney Herald. “I mean he was involved in so many wonderful organizations and causes.”
Among those causes, of course, was MonDak Heritage Center itself.
“He loved music, so he was a huge supporter of not only the MonDak Heritage Center, but the Sidney performing arts and the Northeastern Arts Network,” Pelvit said. “He and Marilyn were very beneficial to both of those. Very donation forward. And not only did they donate toward it, but they supported it. They attended the stuff.”
For anyone even a little bit involved in the community, Pelvit agrees it would be impossible not to run into Olson. He was involved with Kiwanis Club, the Chamber of Commerce, Foundation for Community Care, and so many other worthy groups and efforts, it's impossible to list them all. At one time, Blue rock was listed as giving to 400-some charitable organizations annually.
Of that, Olson said in a Sidney Herald newspaper article, "If we derive profits from the community, we better put some back."
Olson was always ready to make good on that motto, his friends and colleagues say, even when it was unforeseeable and unexpected. When the hockey building was destroyed in a windstorm in 1996, Olson was among volunteers who stepped up to help rebuild the facility, fellow Kiwanis member Alan Seigfried recalled.
“He was very supportive,” Seigfried told the Sidney Herald. “If there was something where he saw a need and believed in what we were doing, he was always very supportive. He’s definitely going to be missed in the community.”
Pelvit added that Olson was always smiling.
“And it didn’t matter where he would see you around town,” she said. “He always had time to talk. Always. He was one of the friendliest guys I’ve ever run across and had dealings with.”
Olson served a term as a Sidney City Council member, and was on Richland Economic Development’s first board of directors. He helped bring the Miss Northeastern Montana pageant to Sidney as well, and he’s been a Sidney Kiwanis Club member for decades. He even served for a time as Sidney Chamber President.
Olson was also very instrumental in statewide efforts, and has been described as one of Montana's biggest cheerleaders.
He was recognized with the 2014 Bucklew Award, along with his wife Marilyn, for his leadership as chair of the UM Foundation Board of Trustees. The capital campaign he led raised $131 million for the university — about $31 million more than the goal.
He served for a little more than two decades on the Montana-Dakota Utilities board, and for a time on the Blue Cross Blue Shield board as well. He was a member of the Grizzly Athletics Advisory Council, served on U.S. Sen. Max Baucus’ economic board, and was a member of a development committee whose mission was an improved Montana economy.
Olson also shone in his role as Blue Rock CEO. He was a member of the Pepsi Cola Bottlers National Board from 1970 to 1984, including two years as national chairman. And he was chairman of the board for the Admiral Beverage Corporation for 51 years, and chair of the Montana Soft Drinks Association for a decade.
Olson’s funeral service has been set for 2 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 28, at Pella Lutheran Church in Sidney, with Pastor Alton Hillesland officiating. Visitation precedes the service from 10 a.m. to noon at the funeral home, as well as one hour before the service at the church.