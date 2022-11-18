Community Power Hour
Sidney Area Chamber of Commerce & Agriculture

The Sidney Chamber of Commerce continues to host Community Power Hours on the third Tuesday of each month. November featured a special Shop Small message from local business owners Marci Cundiff of Montana Bare Cave, Megan Garza of The Rush and Marissa Eberling of Badlands Clothing Company. Forty-five community members showed up at the Richland County Extension Office to hear the stories of the presenters, find out about the current challenges and new opportunities and to support these local businesses.

Cundiff spoke on the expansion of Montana Bare Cave and expressed her gratitude to Don and Roger Byer for choosing her business to rent her current location.



