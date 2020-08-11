The Sidney City Council met last week in an unusually quick meeting. Face masks were required.
Mayor Rick Norby and all six council members were present. Bryan Gartner and Ken Koffler (Ward 1), Kali Godfrey and Kysa Rasmussen (Ward 2), Tami Christensen and Janet Sergent (Ward 3) met in the former fire-engine “bay,” adhering to state-recommended COVID-19 precautions.
City officials — including Sidney Treasurer/Clerk Jessica Chamberlin — along with all participants sat six feet apart.
Until three weeks ago, the council met inside its normal indoor chamber. The decision was made to maintain open public meetings while following Gov. Steve Bullock’s social-distancing Directive by gathering in the former fire engine garage. A pair of large accordian-style doors were open to allow outdoor air to flow through the new meeting location.
The open doors also give anyone in attendance the opportunity to participate outside if they choose not to wear a face mask. So far, everyone at the first two meetings has elected to sit inside with face masks on.
When speaking, participants — from the mayor and city staff, to guests and local citizens — are given the option to pull down their masks so everyone can hear them talk.
Minor concessions?
Perhaps, but they are considerate, pragmatic and democratic.
Podium Access
The primary speaker at the August 3 Sidney City Council meeting was Christine Whitlatch, a spokesperson for the Lower Yellowstone River Corridor Project (LYRCP).
Whitlatch, an invited guest from Glendive, stood at the central podium and introduced herself as a seasoned community organizer.
She wasted no time getting to the point. Whitlatch came to pitch the Lower Yellowstone River to the Sidney City Council as a viable way to attract more tourists to the area.
The key, she said, is to give outdoor enthusiasts greater access to the river by investing money in the corridor. She said the LYRCP has received substantial feedback from local governments situated near the river, including representatives from Forsyth, Miles City, Fallon, Fairview and Savage.
“All of these communities have weighed in and the support has been pretty overwhelming,” Whitlatch told Mayor Norby and the council members.
State Fish, Wildlife & Parks (FWP) officials, property owners along the river and Montana residents interested in gaining access for fishing, boating, kayaking, hiking, camping and other leisure activities are keen on the project.
The overall feedback has been positive Whitlatch reported, especially from local businesses eyeing incentives to attract more customers to their establishments.
Keep Out?
Naysayers might believe private property owners along the Lower Yellowstone River are against a proposal to increase public access points to the water.
According to Whitlatch, that’s not necessarily the case. She said people already trespass on private property to gain access to the river, which is limited in some places to 45-mile gaps. Property owners she has spoken with don’t encourage trespassing, Whitlatch said, explaining to council members a lot of property owners favor the idea of establishing clearly demarcated public access points every 30 miles or less so folks don’t intrude on their lands.
“Can we provide more predictable access?” she asked council members in rhetorical but polite fashion. “If we can provide some predictability it will help all stakeholders [to] benefit.”
Whitlatch was well-prepared and succinct. She asked the council to hear her presentation so she could make an “official ‘ask’ that the city of Sidney sign up as a stakeholder.”
Citing recent passage of President Donald Trump’s Great American Outdoors Act — supported and co-sponsored by Montana U.S. Senators Steve Daines and Jon Tester, and Rep. Greg Gianforte — Whitlatch said matching funding (in the millions of dollars) would be available if Sidney and surrounding local governments all sign on as “stakeholders.”
“There’s this opportunity to connect communities instead of asking you to compete for grant money,” she said.
Although the COVID-19 pandemic has made many state and local governments cautious about spending money on new projects that inspire people to gather, Whitlatch pointed out health-care experts encourage people to go outdoors for fresh air.
In addition, furloughed Montana workers seek refuge in the outdoors, especially at affordable state parks and places like the Lower Yellowstone River.
Whitlatch told the council the number of visitors to state parks doubled in the past month “even with Covid.”
Councilwoman Godfrey — a “volunteer” on the Lower Yellowstone River Coalition that is promoting expansion of public access points along the river — made no secret of her support for the project.
“I think recreation is a completely under-utilized resource in our area,” said Godfrey, who went on record as “totally” supporting the project.
A motion was made and seconded to support Whitlatch’s request that Sidney “sign on” as a “stakeholder.”
No money was committed by the council, but the motion to join the project and support expanding access points to the Lower Yellowstone River passed unanimously.
Whitlatch thanked the council for their support and promised to keep them informed of upcoming decisions.
“The goal is, all of this community feedback will go toward the FWP board in December,” she said.
Next Up
Additional Sidney City Council meeting agenda items included a request from the City Buildings and Street Lighting committee to approve a request for minor project without a permit. It passed unanimously, along with other routine requests.
Chamberlin spoke briefly. She prepared the council for an upcoming City Treasurer’s Report presentation, which she warned will be lengthy.
The council also unanimously approved a $180,011.78 “June 2020 Water/Sewer Bank Transfer,” referred to in the meeting agenda as “temporary.”
Neither the city attorney nor the Sidney chief of police gave reports, and the council meeting adjourned earlier than usual.