As 2019 comes to an end, a collection of the top ten local stories from the decade is in order. Ranging from opinion pieces to crime to tragedy, here is a ranking of the top five local stories Sidney Herald’s readers cared about most in the last 10 years, as measured by Google Analytics.
5 Jessica Redfield’s letter to the editor, “Small town mentality isn’t the best in some situations.” Jessica Redfield, Sidney city clerk and treasurer, was just another woman navigating the oil field when she wrote a letter to the editor on April 29, 2014. In her letter, Redfield gives an account of her experience at a grocery store in Williston. She was there alone one afternoon while visiting her boyfriend (now husband). A man who she believed was helping her with her vehicle was actually tampering with her car under the hood while simultaneously masterbating next to her vehicle. A woman exiting the store saw the incident unfolding and ran to Redfield’s aid. It was then she realized what was happening and was shaken by what had occurred, but thankful someone helped her out of a tough situation. It was a grim reminder of the uncertainties of living in oil field country.
4The shooting death of Tyler Hayden. On July 2, 2019, at 11:30 p.m., the Sidney Police Department was dispatched to the Loaf-N-Jug in Sidney on a report of a shooting that had occurred in the parking lot. Upon arrival, police found 20-year-old Tyler Hayden unresponsive and determined he was deceased. Minutes later, across town and the Law and Justice Center, Kyle Severs, then 19, entered the lobby and identified himself as Hayden’s shooter. He was taken into custody and charged with deliberate homicide. The case is still ongoing and has not yet reached trial.
3Sasha Hinds, accused murderer. On Saturday, March 16, 2019, Sidney Police Department found a 3-month-old infant deceased at a residence where they were called for a possible domestic situation. Sasha Hinds, the 30-year-old mother of the infant found, was arrested for murder. Drugs are believed to be a factor in the case, which is still ongoing, with a jury trial date currently scheduled for Jan. 28, 2020.
2The murder of Terry Klein. Raymond Hansen was sentenced to 100 years in prison for the murder of Terry Klein, which occurred on Aug. 24, 2016. Witnesses testified to the shooting death of Klein, stating Hansen climbed into Klein’s excavator and shot him once in the head, shattering the rear window. The tragic death shook the community.
1 Sherry Arnold. There was a time when Sidney was just a bustling oil field town, doing it’s best to keep up with the Bakken. That all changed on Saturday, Jan 7, 2012, when Sherry Arnold didn’t return home from her early morning run. The ending wasn’t a happy one, when news came just two weeks later that the beloved Sidney High School teacher had been found deceased. The small town of Sidney was never the same, even after the arrest and conviction of the two men responsible.