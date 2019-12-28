As 2019 comes to an end, a collection of the top ten local stories from the decade is in order. Ranging from opinion pieces to crime to tragedy, here is a ranking of the numbers 10 through six of the top stories Sidney Herald’s readers cared about, as measured by Google Analytics. Catch the rest of the countdown on Wednesday, Jan. 1.
10 Policing the police. When new editor Amy Efta started in May 2019, she soon realized she had her work cut out. After encountering an odd set of practices between the Sidney Herald and the local police department, Efta requested to do things differently. What unfolded was an unpredictable series of events, from criminal charges against a police officer to the county attorney making an interesting move with an unprecedented interference play. “Policing the police” was the first editorial in a series, providing important perspective into the role of newspapers in their communities, whether people liked it or not.
9 Sidney native to appear on Dateline. “A Dangerous Man,” aired on Dateline the evening of Friday, Oct. 14, 2016, with Sidney native Darrik Trudel appearing in his role as special agent for Homeland Security Investigations. The episode focused on a murder-for-hire plot of KC Clark of North Dakota and Doug Carlile of Spokane, Washington. James Hendrickson was found guilty of the hiring Timothy Suckow and Robert Delao to carry out the murders. Trudel has served in law enforcement since 2003.
8 Sidney coach dies in accident. Damon McLaughlin was the head coach for Sidney Eagles softball and Richland Rangers girls hockey, as well as middle school football coach and a high school football referee. He died in a car accident on Thursday, Oct. 6, 2016, after a one-vehicle accident four miles north of Fairview at 2 p.m., Central Standard Time. According to the North Dakota Highway Patrol, McLaughlin’s Ford F-150 was southbound on Highway 58 when the vehicle entered the ditch and struck a utility pole. He was taken by the Fairview ambulance to the Sidney Health Center where he was pronounced dead. The loss of a beloved coach and active community member was felt by all.
7 Missing 15-year-old located in Illinois. In 2016, Marissa Faith Sheehan, then 15, was located in Fairview Heights, Illinois, after running away from home in Richland County. The Sidney Herald was notified by the Richland County Sheriff’s Office of a report of a possibly missing female juvenile. A grandparent reported that her granddaughter, Marissa Faith Sheehan, 15, had said she was going to stay with a friend for a couple days. However, on Sunday, family members were unable to contact her and become concerned. They reported her as a missing person to law enforcement. The story thankfully had a happy ending, with Department of Family Services in Montana and Illinois taking over the case as Sheehan awaited arrangements home in an Illinois youth home.
6 One teen dies in car crash 14 miles east of Sidney. On the gravel of Cheney Creek Road on April 9, 2014, 16-year-old Kristin Ann Wiseman died in a car accident. The crash call came into McKenzie County, North Dakota, at 6:19 p.m. Another 16-year-old girl sustained injuries from the crash and was transported to a hospital in Billings. Both teens were students at Sidney High School. Former Sidney Superintendent of Schools Daniel Farr said at the time the school district had counselors at the schools to help grieving students.