Convenience Sites – sometimes referred to as dumps, container sites, canister sites, etc. — were established to provide residents of Richland County an opportunity to dispose of household garbage only at locations much closer than the Richland County Landfill is to their homes.

The best way to explain what household garbage is, is whatever waste you generate that can fit in a garbage bag. This does not include any commercial waste, construction demolition, concrete, dirt, pallets, furniture, mattresses, appliances, trees, branches, shrubs, animal waste, oils, fuels, barrels, etc. The reasoning behind these waste restrictions is the amount of additional space and processing that it takes to handle and the associated health and safety risks. If you do need to dispose of these types of wastes, you are welcome to haul them directly to the landfill.



Tags

Load comments