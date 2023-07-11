Municipalities meet with county to discuss marijuana taxes

Fairview Mayor Brian Bieber, Fairview Clerk Faye Carlson, Sidney Mayor Rick Norby, and Sidney Clerk Jessica Chamberlin meet with the Richland County commissioners and County Civil Attorney Tom Halvorson.

 Greg Hitchcock

The Richland County commissioners, in a unanimous vote of 3-0, absolved itself of having to distribute marijuana excise taxes to the town of Fairview and the city of Sidney until the two municipalities come to an agreement as to how that revenue will be shared.

In the notice given to the two municipalities on Monday, three solutions were proposed:



