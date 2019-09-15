Monday, Sept. 2 — Friday, Sept. 6
Sidney City Court
Cody Jordan Christian, 22, owner permitting operation of vehicle without liability insurance, $250 fine.
Grant Daniel Brunsvold, 29, driving without a valid drivers license, $250 fine.
Conor James Curtis, 29, speeding, $100 fine.
Lisa Marie Lervik, 50, fail to carry proof or exhibit/insurance in vehicle, $250 fine.
Richland County Justice Court
Andrew Mark Dullea, 40, DUI first offense, $1,000 fine, 180 days in jail (179 suspended, credit for one day).
Beau Alan Andersen, 37, operating with expired registration, $50 fine. Owner permitting operation of vehicle without liability insurance — second offense, $360 fine.
Jamison Vernon Dean Miller, 19, basic rule — reasonable and prudent — first offense, $135 fine.
Garrett Riley Basta, 21, owner permitting operation of vehicle without liability insurance — first offense, $250 fine.
Jimmy Wayne Ellison, fail to follow conditions and requirements of special permit, $100 fine.
David Roger Levesque, 31, exceeding the max gross weight allowed any group of axles, $275 fine.