Monday, Nov. 11 — Friday, Nov. 15
Sidney City Court
Jessica Dawn Boyce, 29, driving a motor vehicle while privilege is suspended or revoked, $500 fine, six months in jail (six months suspended).
Richland County Justice Court
David Thomas, 34, driving a motor vehicle while privilege is suspended or revoked, $250 fine.
Joseph Ernest Griefnow, 40, operating with alcohol concentration of 0.08 percent BAC or higher, $600 fine, six months in jail (six months suspended).
Kevin Tyler Edam, 24, operating with alcohol concentration of 0.08 percent BAC or greater, $600 fine, 180 days in jail (180 days suspended).
Robert Dakota Wooten, 27, exceeding max gross weight allowed any group of axles, $125 fine.