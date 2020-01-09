Monday, Dec. 30 - Friday, Jan. 3
Sidney City Court
Caden Scott Medina, 21, operating with alcohol concentration of 0.08% BAC or greater, $1,000 fine, six months in jail (six months suspended).
Richard Cory Smith, 50, operating with alcohol concentration of 0.08% BAC or greater, $800 fine, 180 days in jail (180 suspended).
Dale Leroy Edam, 54, reckless driving, $300 fine, 90 days in jail (90 days suspended).
Jessica Len Black, 35, obstructing a peace officer or other public servant, $500 fine, six months in jail (six months suspended). Driving a motor vehicle while privilege is suspended or revoked - second offense, $510 fine, six months in jail (six months suspended).
Jessica Len Black, 35, obstructing a peace officer (separate case), $500 fine, six months in jail (six months suspended).
Lee Yukio Tomlinson, 33, fail to carry proof or exhibit insurance in vehicle, $260 fine.
Teresa Pearl Asbeck-Chatterton, 50, criminal possession of drug paraphernalia, $100 fine. Criminal possession of dangerous drugs - marijuana, $110 fine.
Jarred David Vojacek, 18, possessing intoxicating substances while under the age of 21, $100 fine.
Aaron Isaias Galvan, 22, disorderly conduct, $100 fine.
Luke Loren Rudolph, 24, disorderly conduct, $100 fine.
Richland County Justice Court
Lorne Michael Malenowsky, 31, fail to carry proof or exhibit insurance, $260 fine. Speeding, $30 fine. Seatbelt violation, $20 fine.
Lorne Michael Malenowsky, 31, operating without liability insurance in effect, $260 fine. Speeding, $50 fine. Seatbelt violation, $20 fine.
Albert Edmond Mittelstaed, 56, driving a motor vehicle while privilege is suspended or revoked, $500 fine, six months in jail (six months suspended).