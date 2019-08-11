Richland County Justice Court
July 29 — Aug. 2
Kevin Roy Neill, 20, exceeding max gross weight allowed any group of axles, $175 fine.
Sidney City Court
Kimberly K. Bivens, 39, DUI first offense, $1,000 fine, one year in jail (one year suspended). Reckless driving, $310 fine, 90 days in jail (90 days suspended).
Rodney Lyle Hilliard, 48, operating without liability insurance, $250 fine.
Jeremiah Nathaniel Rae Davis, 24, reckless driving, $250 fine.
Harley David Todd, criminal trespass to property, $100 fine, six months in jail (six months suspended).