Sept. 30 — Oct. 4
Sidney City Court
Maggie Elizabeth Mackinnonn, 28, fail to carry proof or exhibit insurance, $250 fine.
Sally A. Cox, 45, disorderly conduct, $100 fine. Resisting arrest, $260 fine.
Tara Nicole Bright, 38, operating with alcohol concentration of 0.08 percent BAC or greater first offense, $1,000 fine, six months in jail (six months suspended).
Shawn Thomas Hurd, 33, violation of a protective order, $585 fine, 180 days in jail (150 suspended). Violation of a protective order, $585 fine, 180 days in jail (150 suspended). Violation of a protective order, $585 fine, 180 days in jail (150 suspended). Violation of a protective order, $585 fine, 180 days in jail (150 suspended).
Dyllon Cody Craft, 18, driving a motor vehicle while privilege to do so is suspended or revoked, $500 fine, 180 days in jail (173 suspended).
Kimberly Anne Korn, 20, fail to carry proof or exhibit insurance in vehicle, $350 fine.
Aaron Ruvalcava, 21, DUI first offense, $600 fine, 180 days in jail (179 suspended, credit for one day).
Richland County Justice Court
Josiah Lee Hair, 41, operating without liability insurance, $250 fine.
Edward Frank Ringen, 54, fail/stop school bus stopped (load or unload school child), $100 fine.