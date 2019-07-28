Richland County Justice Court
Duane Eddie Baker, 53, fail to use/extend retractable axle when weight exceeds legal max, $225 fine.
Michael Melvin Sitter, 34, driving without a valid drivers license, $200 fine.
Frank Axel Peterson, exceeding the max gross weight allowed any group of axles, $275 fine.
Gary Ray Gholson, 69, interstate/international motor carrer operation w/o payment of fee required for coop/recip reg, $50 fine. No DOT/MVI number/name of company on vehicle, $110 fine. Operating without temporary special fuel permit, $60 fine.
Eric Collins Smith, 44, fail to yield to vehicle on through highway, dismissed by court. Aggravated DUI — amended to DUI first offense, $800 fine, 180 days in jail (179 suspended).
Sidney City Court
Jacob Edward Rogalla, 30, obstructing a peace officer or public servant, $500 fine ($300 suspended), 180 days in jail (180 suspended).
Robert Blake Rogers, 29, aggravated DUI second offense — amended to DUI first offense, $1,000 fine, 180 days in jail (179 suspended).
Keith Frank Osborne, 47, aggravated DUI first offense, $1,000 fine, 365 days in jail (363 suspended).
Gaven Wayne Clifton, Jr., 19, reckless driving — amended to careless driving, $110 fine. Disorderly conduct, $110 fine. Resisting arrest, $500 fine. Possessing intoxicating substances while under age of 21, $110 fine.
Darryl Scott Lynn, 40, criminal possession of drug paraphernalia, $500 fine, six months in jail (six months suspended). Criminal possession of dangerous drugs — marijuana — second offense, $510 fine, six months in jail (six months suspended).
Michael Joseph Alkire, 51, fail to carry proof or exhibit insurance in vehicle, $250 fine.
Kenneth J. Bellezza, 47, criminal possession of dangerous drugs — marijuana — first offense, $500 fine. Criminal possession of drug paraphernalia, $510 fine.