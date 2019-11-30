Monday, Nov. 18 — Friday, Nov. 22
Sidney City Court
Rosalyn Irene Highsmith, 41, fail to carry proof or exhibit insurance — third or subsequent offense, $500 fine.
Donald Lewis Roberts, 21, operating with expired registration, $50 fine. Fail to carry proof or exhibit insurance, $260 fine.
Michael Wayne Hartford, 64, reckless driving, $300 fine, 90 days in jail (90 days suspended).
Katie Nicole Tosch, 29, DUI — first offense, $700 fine, 180 days in jail (179 days suspended, credit for one day).
Daniel Lee Wilson, 43, disorderly conduct, $100 fine.
Leah Marie Lange, DUI — second offense, $1,200 fine, one year in jail (one year suspended).
Amber Marie Labauve, 42, fail to carry proof or exhibit insurance, $250 fine.
Dion Lane Forry, 55, driving a motor vehicle while privilege is suspended or revoked, $500 fine, six months in jail (six months suspended).
Michael Bruce Huggins, 43, fail to carry proof or exhibit insurance — third or subsequent offense, $500 fine, 10 days in jail.
Tia Louise Welzenbach, 20, criminal possession of dangerous drugs — marijuana, $200 fine. Criminal possession of drug paraphernalia, $210 fine.
Richland County Justice Court
Amanda Eve Fields, 38, driving a motor vehicle while privilege is suspended or revoked, $250 fine.
Daniel Lewis Roberts, 22, driving a motor vehicle while privilege is suspended or revoked, $150 fine. Speeding on non-interstate, $200 fine.
Vernon Sherill Faaborg, 84, driving without a valid drivers license, $200 fine.
Samantha Anisette Modal-Higgins, 22, failure to stop for a stopped school bus loading/unloading children, $100 fine.