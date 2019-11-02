Monday, Oct. 21 – Friday, Oct. 25 Richland County District Court
Logan Ryan Bailey, 27, fail to follow conditions and requirements of special permit, $100 fine.
Timothy Slade Lilly, 54, exceeding the max gross weight allowed any group of axles (bridge formula), $125 fine.
Sidney City Court
Kerry Ray Howard, 60, disorderly conduct, $100 fine.
Tony Jacob Woods, 28, negligent endangerment (substantial risk – death/serious bodily injury), $1,000, one year in jail (one year suspended). Reckless driving, $310 fine, 90 days in jail (90 days suspended).
Lee Scott McBroom, 29, disorderly conduct, $100 fine.
Randy Shannon Green, 64, fail to carry proof or exhibit/insurance in vehicle, $315 fine.
Dion Lane Forry, 55, driving a motor vehicle while privilege is suspended or revoked, $250 fine, six months in jail (six months suspended).
Michael Anthony Greene, 65, owner permitting operation of vehicle without liability insurance, $250 fine.
Edwin Brian Freier, 46, disorderly conduct, $100 fine.
William Ray Weight, 39, fail to carry proof or exhibit/insurance in vehicle, $250 fine.
Nathanial Patrick Turner, 23, speed – exceed restricted speed limit, $50 fine. Fail to carry proof or exhibit/insurance in vehicle, $260 fine.
Trystan Scot De Lauder-Mann, 18, possessing intoxicating substances while under the age of 21, $100 fine.
John Michael Lee Ruef, 20, possessing intoxicating substances while under the age of 21, $100 fine.
Pedro Cerritos, 35, aggravated DUI first offense, $1,000 fine, 180 days in jail (179 days suspended, credit for one day).
Michael Thorton Artrup, 24, driving a motor vehicle while privilege is suspended or revoked, $500 fine, six months in jail (six months suspended).
Toby Taye Youpee, 20, driving without a valid drivers license, $200 fine.