Fairview City Court October
Ben Charles Bird, 60, disorderly conduct, $100 fine.
Derek Vincent Enciso, 29, speeding within city limits, $100 fine. Criminal contempt, $15 fine.
Michael Jack Devenburg, 34, driving a motor vehicle while privilege is suspended or revoked, $465 fine, two days in jail (two days suspended). Operating with expired registration, $165 fine, two days in jail (two days suspended).
Brady Levi Kortes, 26, assault, $350 fine, six months in jail (six months suspended).
Samuel Elliot Rich, 32, violating speed limits, $100 fine.
Jana Marie Horob, 18, violating speed limits, $100 fine.
Heath Evert Good, 46, $100 fine.
Alex Orin Martin Fread, 21, violating speed limits, $130 fine.
Sidney City Court Monday, Oct. 28 — Friday, Nov. 1
Devin Carrillo, 26, reckless driving, $310 fine, 90 days in jail (90 days suspended).
Wayne Kenneth Sandau, 61, driving a motor vehicle while privilege is suspended or revoked, $550 fine, 180 days in jail (173 days suspended). Fail to carry proof or exhibit insurance, $560 fine.
Justin Daniel Williams, 32, fail to carry proof or exhibit insurance, $250 fine.
Taylor Jane Wasley, 24, fail to carry proof or exhibit insurance, $250 fine.
Keisha Jean Smith, 22, driving without a valid drivers license — has never possessed, $500 fine.
Richland County Justice Court
Bret Michael Harrison, 31, operating with alcohol concentration of 0.08 percent BAC or greater, $1,000 fine, six months in jail (six months suspended).