Monday, Dec. 9 — Friday, Dec. 13 Richland County District Court
T.C. Dee Martin, 32, driving without a valid drivers license, $200 fine, two days in jail. DUI — third offense, $2,510 fine, 365 days in jail (335 days suspended, credit for one day).
Dawson Gene Nunn, 28, operating without liability insurance — second offense, $350 fine. Violation of department rules or orders, $215 fine.
Clayton Ransom Linnabary, 19, operating without liability insurance, $260 fine. Speeding, $30 fine.
Sidney City Court
Jeremy Lang Worster, 52, disorderly conduct, $100 fine.
Candace Mary Gagne, 53, DUI — third offense, $2,500 fine, 365 days in jail (335 suspended, credit for 30 days). Owner permitting operation of vehicle without liability insurance, $260 fine.
Ricky James Chavez, 20, disorderly conduct, $100 fine.
Anthony Alexander Hyatt, 22, disorderly conduct, $100 fine.
Shanee Marie Holbrook, 25, criminal possession of drug paraphernalia, $110 fine. Criminal possession of dangerous drugs — marijuana, $100 fine. Driving under the influence of any dangerous drug, $610 fine, 180 days in jail (178 days suspended, credit for two days).
Jennifer Lynn Stauffer, 43, DUI, $600 fine, 180 days in jail (179 days suspended, credit for one day).
Seth Robert Hilliard, 39, fail to carry proof or exhibit insurance — second offense, $350 fine.
Harry Wayne Mayles, 29, disorderly conduct, $100 fine.
Larry Lee Dschaak, 60, fail to carry proof or exhibit insurance, $260 fine. Operating with expired registration, $50 fine.