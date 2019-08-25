Sidney City Court
Shawna Lange Ausbrooks, 49, operating with alcohol concentration of .08 percent or greater, $750 fine, six months in jail (six months suspended).
Travis James Rindahl, 45, operating with alcohol concentration of .08 percent or greater, $1,200 fine, 365 days in jail (360 suspended, credit for one day).
Charles Preston Dreyer, 31, disorderly conduct, $100 fine.
David Antonio Flores, 26, negligent endangerment, $1,010 fine, one year in jail (one year suspended). Resisting arrest, $510 fine, six months in jail (six months suspended). Reckless driving, $300 fine, 90 days in jail (90 suspended).
Cheyenne Nicole Dickard, 26, careless driving, $100 fine.
Michael Rudolf Leedom, 56, driving a motor vehicle while privelege to do so is suspended or revoked, $500 fine, 180 days in jail (150 days suspended, credit for one day). Owner permitting peration of vehicle without liability insurance, $510 fine.
Ashton Ty Olson, 24, failure to carry proof of exhibit/insurance in vehicle, $250 fine.
Richland County Justice Court
Jordan James Sturgis, 19, operating without liabilty insurance in effect, $250 fine. Operate a vehicle which has not been properly registered, $60 fine.