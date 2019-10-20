Sidney City Court
Monday, Oct. 7 - Friday, Oct. 11
John Jay Kelly II, 34, DUI second offense, $1,210 fine, $20 restitution, 365 days in jail (358 suspended, credit for one day). Criminal mischeif pecuniary loss less than $1,500, $250 fine, $20 restitution, 180 days in jail (180 suspended).
Nancy Waggner Paulson, 63, criminal mischief pecuniary loss less than $1,500, $1,500 fine ($1,500 suspended), $200 restitution.
Brenon Dale Andreason, 33, operating with expired registration, $500 fine. Fail to carry proof or exhibit/insurance second offense, $360 fine. Driving while privilege is suspended/revoked, $510 fine. Seatbelt violation, $20 fine.
Tristain Renee Carlson, 23, owner permitting operation of vehicle without liability insurance second offense, $350 fine.
Lawrence Joseph Kordonowy, 52, obstructing a peace officer, $250 fine. Disorderly conduct, $110 fine.
Randy Celeste Gibson, 18, disorderly conduct, $100 fine. Obstructing a peace officer, $260 fine, 180 days in jail (173 suspended). Resisting arrest, $260 fine, 180 days in jail (180 suspended).
Richland County Justice Court
Sterling Michael Sannon, 19, operating with alcohol concentration of 0.02 percent BAC under 21 years of age, $500 fine.
Devon Con Hurley, 36, aggravated DUI first offense, $1,000 fine, 180 days in jail (178 days suspended).
Colleen Joy Stacey Cantrell Crosby, 25, criminal possession of dangerous drugs - marijuana (60 grams or less), $585 fine. Operating with alcohol concentration of 0.08 percent BAC or greater first offense, $1,000 fine, six months in jail (six months suspended).
Izeke Ray Cantu, 36, owner permitting operation of vehicle without liability insurance, $250 fine.
Gordon Lawrence Smith, 61, fail to stop and ID self after striking unattended vehicle, $200 fine.
Zachary Ray James Mullin, 33, Speeding on non-interstate, $120 fine. Seatbelt violation, $20 fine.
Michael Joseph Alkire, 51, operating without liability insurance, $350 fine.
Kyle Elon Hunt, 60, no DOT/MVI number/name of company on vehicle, $100 fine. No log book in possession, $110 fine.
Aaron Troy Lee, 48, no DOT/MVI number/name of company on vehicle, $100 fine.
Raul Anael Funez, 60, no DOT/MVI number/name of company on vehicle, $100 fine. Operating without temporary special fuel permit, $60 fine.