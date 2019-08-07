Fairview City Court
Heather Lynn Barton, 19, violating speed limits, $160 fine.
Ashley L. Moody, 22, partner or family member assault, $915 fine ($600 suspended), 365 days in jail (361 days suspended).
Landon Michael Slade, 22, violating speed limits, $130 fine. Operating without liability insurance, $465 fine, six months in jail (six months suspended). Driving a motor vehicle while privilege is suspended or revokes, $465 fine, six months in jail (six months suspended).
Curtis Royce Cowan, 55, stop sign violation, $100 fine.
Nicole Marie Lake, 21, disorderly conduct, $100 fine.
Budong Yang, 48, violating speed limits, $100 fine.
Caleb James Hasselbach, 21, violating speed limits, $100 fine. Fail to slow/use caution/move away from stationary emergency vehicle, $50 fine.
Michael Scott Renville, 39, violating speed limits, $100 fine.
Jay Aric Young, 49, operating with expired registration, $165 fine.
Gregory E. Ruml, stop sign violation, $100 fine.
Landon Bruce Crandall, 18, violating speed limits, $130 fine.
Kelly Dewayne Dodd, 53, stop sign violation, $100 fine.
Daniel John Gunderson, 38, $100 fine.
Dalton James Nord, 23, violating speed limits, $100 fine.