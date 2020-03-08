Tuesday, Feb. 18
Brady Todd Daniel Gorder, 22: Driving under the influence of alcohol, first offense, operating with alcohol concentration of 0.08% blood alcohol content or greater, guilty plea, $600 fine, 6 months jail suspended
Ryan James Jensen, 26: Negligent endangerment (substantial risk, death/serious bodily injury, guilty plea, $1,000 fine, deferred imposition of sentence
Austin Michael Jensen, 24: Reckless driving, first offense, guilty plea, $310 fine, 90 days jail; driving under the influence of alcohol, first offense, operating with alcohol concentration of 0.08% blood alcohol content or greater, guilty plea, $600 fine, 6 months jail suspended
Brittany Ann Bright, 29: Driving under the influence, first offense, operating with alcohol concentration of 0.08% blood alcohol content or greater, guilty plea, $600 fine, 6 months jail suspended
Monday, Feb. 24
Robert Wayne Humphries, 51: Careless driving, accident, guilty plea, $50 fine
Markel Dean Brown, 57: Assault, purposely or knowingly causing bodily injury to another, guilty plea, $200 fine, 6 months jail suspended
Tuesday, Feb. 25
Lance Michael Johnson, 30: Driving under the influence of alcohol, first offense, guilty plea, guilty plea, $1,000 fine, 180 days suspended, credit 1 day
Thursday, Feb. 27
Jesse Ray Marquardt, 37: Disorderly conduct, first offense, bond forfeiture plea, $100 fine
Monday, March 2
Kristopher Leon Ashcraft, DOB N/A: Surreptitious visual observation or recordation (resident), first violation, nolo contendere plea, $585 fine, 6 months jail, suspended; endangering welfare of a child, first violation, nolo contendere plea, $585 fine, 6 months jail suspended