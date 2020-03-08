Tuesday, Feb. 18

Brady Todd Daniel Gorder, 22: Driving under the influence of alcohol, first offense, operating with alcohol concentration of 0.08% blood alcohol content or greater, guilty plea, $600 fine, 6 months jail suspended

Ryan James Jensen, 26: Negligent endangerment (substantial risk, death/serious bodily injury, guilty plea, $1,000 fine, deferred imposition of sentence

Austin Michael Jensen, 24: Reckless driving, first offense, guilty plea, $310 fine, 90 days jail; driving under the influence of alcohol, first offense, operating with alcohol concentration of 0.08% blood alcohol content or greater, guilty plea, $600 fine, 6 months jail suspended

Brittany Ann Bright, 29: Driving under the influence, first offense, operating with alcohol concentration of 0.08% blood alcohol content or greater, guilty plea, $600 fine, 6 months jail suspended

Monday, Feb. 24

Robert Wayne Humphries, 51: Careless driving, accident, guilty plea, $50 fine

Markel Dean Brown, 57: Assault, purposely or knowingly causing bodily injury to another, guilty plea, $200 fine, 6 months jail suspended

Tuesday, Feb. 25

Lance Michael Johnson, 30: Driving under the influence of alcohol, first offense, guilty plea, guilty plea, $1,000 fine, 180 days suspended, credit 1 day

Thursday, Feb. 27

Jesse Ray Marquardt, 37: Disorderly conduct, first offense, bond forfeiture plea, $100 fine

Monday, March 2

Kristopher Leon Ashcraft, DOB N/A: Surreptitious visual observation or recordation (resident), first violation, nolo contendere plea, $585 fine, 6 months jail, suspended; endangering welfare of a child, first violation, nolo contendere plea, $585 fine, 6 months jail suspended

