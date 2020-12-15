Northeastern Montana may not have been first on the list for vaccines, but it does now have a dedicated drive-through testing site for COVID-19. That should help to tremendously improve access to local testing for area residents.
Janette McCollum, owner of All Check, decided to stand up a drive-through testing service in the back of Checkers, completely separate from its continuing alcohol and drug testing service.
“Everything for COVID stays in the back,” McCollum said.
McCollum said she heard during a meeting that the Sidney Health Center could use help with doing more COVID testing. That set some wheels turning in her mind, and prompted her to think of ways she could help the community with this service.
“The back end of my garage was just sitting there empty,” she said. “And it’s perfect for drive-through testing.”
COVID testing began last week, and the drive-through service started Monday. The service can handle two cars every half hour with up to two people per car.
Two types of tests are being offered right now, rapid tests and antigen tests. The cost is $150 for the former and $100 for the latter. Those getting tests will be given receipts suitable for turning in to their insurance provider for reimbursement.
The tests take just 15 minutes, McCollum said. The people getting them are given results on the spot.
The clinic is also looking into getting PCR tests as well, which have the highest accuracy.
“We have had a lot of calls from people wanting to get that, too, so we are looking at adding that,” McCollum said.
Those seeking these COVID tests do need to have symptoms, McCollum added.
“The state of Montana suggests we not test anyone without symptoms,” she explained. “You’re just wasting the kit if there are no symptoms.”
These tests are should not necessarily be used to declare one's self “safe” to visit someone who might have an underlying condition that makes them more susceptible to COVID-19. That's because there is a window where a person is infected, but might not yet test positive.
“I’m just doing this to help out,” McCollum said. “I don’t want people to have to drive so far away if they don’t have to, and we might as well utilize that garage to do this.”
COVID testing is not the only service McCollum is working on standing up in the back of Checkers. She’s also planning to open a medical clinic there in Feb. 2021, to provide additional health care resources in the community.
“We know a lot of people go out of town for medical care,” McCollumn said. “So we just want to provide additional resources for people.”