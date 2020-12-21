Montana’s rate of COVID-19-related deaths is roughly 21 times higher than what it has recorded for the flu in 2019/20. In fact, coronavirus is on track to be the third or the fourth highest cause of death in the state, according to figures from the Montana Department of Health and Human Services.
Heart disease and cancer still occupy the No. 1 and No. 2 spots for Montana, with 2,206 and 2,088 deaths respectively for Jan. 1 through Oct. 10, according to the state’s provisional statistics, which will not be finalized until well after 2020.
Chronic lower respiratory disease, currently ranked third officially, is 720 for the same period — but that is significantly less than the number of COVID-19 deaths that have been reported in Montana. On Monday, those were listed as 881. That number is continuing to increase, though the rate has slowed in recent days.
The coronavirus pandemic didn’t begin until March. That means COVID-19 related deaths have exceeded deaths from chronic lower respiratory disease in two months less time.
Once the COVID death statistics are added into the tally of leading causes of deaths, coronavirus is likely to land in the No. 3 spot for causes of deaths in Montana — which is on par with national statistics for leading causes of death.
Among frequent discussions surrounding COVID-19 on social media has been how deadly the disease is compared to the flu.
In Montana, influenza and pneumonia was ranked as the 13th leading cause of death for the period Jan. 1 through Oct. 10, with 91 deaths from January to March of 2020. The average per year for both illnesses is around 164.
In the 2019/20 flu season, which was a typical year for the state, there were 561 Montana hospitalizations for the flu alone, and 41 Montanans died.
The flu season in Montana typically begins in December. The peak for the illness was February to early March last year.
Richland County, meanwhile, recorded 137 flu cases, with seven hospitalizations and one death.
For COVID, the county has recorded 998 cases and, with two additional deaths over the weekend, 11 deaths.
Another question commonly raised on social media is how COVID-19 deaths are counted.
Death statistics in Montana are based on what the coroner or the attending physician list as the cause on an individual’s death certificate.
“If a Montanan died in a car accident, it would not be counted as a COVID-19 death,” Public Information Officer for Montana Jon Ebelt said. “DPHHS is reviewing all COVID-19 related death certifications, and this scenario has not occurred in Montana.”
The Centers for Disease Control provided guidance in April on certifying deaths due to the coronavirus, Ebelt added, to help ensure consistency in reporting the required data, and Montana is following that guidance.
In general, after a death certificate is completed by the coroner or medical provider, it goes first to DPHHS for review, after which it is entered into the Vital Statistics Information Management System.
Local Health Departments, meanwhile, are also communicating with DPHHS officials with COVID-19 related information, including reporting deaths.
“All COVID-19 death certificates are reviewed by DPHHS for quality control to ensure they are filled out correctly and completely,” Ebelt said. “If any questions arise, DPHHS staff reach out to the coroner or medical provider for any needed clarifying information.”
Epidemiologists are also working with DPHHS and Vital statistics as a double check, to ensure all COVID-19 death certificates are accounted for.
Vital Statistics, meanwhile, provides training to local jurisdictions to ensure they are all properly filling out death certificates.
“The important work of filling out death certificates is integral for many reasons, including keeping the public informed, and for use in epidemiologic analysis as part of ongoing public health reporting,” Ebelt said. “It’s also important that we take the needed time to ensure the death certificates are accurate and reliable.”
Once verified and confirmed, death certificates are also sent to the Centers for Disease Control, where they become part of the national statistics, including leading causes of death.