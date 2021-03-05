When lightning strikes, it throws a dark world in sharp relief. Of course, we are seeing what we already knew was there, but in a new and sudden way that kind of shocks the senses.
The COVID-19 pandemic has done that in some ways for mental health. We have long had a crisis across America when it comes to mental health. We’ve always known that, whether we talk about it or keep it at the edges. The pandemic threw all of that into sharp and sudden light, by placing more demand on an already thin system, almost overnight.
One thing that is underscored in all of that is that there are so many people out there, suffering in silence, coping from one day to the next with a mental health issues that they fear to talk about. That fear may stem from a variety of things. Even denial of the truth, in some cases. But a big component is the way society itself stigmatizes such issues.
Mental health can steal the joy and, sometimes, the very life of its victims, and the inability to talk about that makes it hard to save those we love. The problem is not really new, of course. We’ve known all along that these problems exist. Yet, as the years unwind, decade upon decade, we repeat the same mistake. We do not really talk about it. The stigma continues, and people we love are suffering for it.
That is what we all need to change. We all need to talk about mental health.
So that is what this series is all about. Our mental health. What the resources are, and where they are. What the problems are, where the gaps are. And what people are doing about that. What we all can do about that.
Because mental health resources are diffuse and spread out — and that’s a national problem, not just a local one — we are partnering with our sister paper in Williston on this series, for what we believe is a vital conversation that demands a public forum.
We hope everyone will take this work to heart and help become the change that we all want to see in our communities. Let’s start by simply talking about mental health. Our problems, our wishlists, our existing resources. And what the solutions might be to some problems that have been with us a very long time.
Then, let’s take actions, whether large or small, to do something about it. There’s a level of involvement for everyone, no matter how much or how little time you have. It could be asking a neighbor or a friend how they are doing today. And then asking them again tomorrow, and the next day, and the next week, and the next year after that.
Or, maybe it’s joining and becoming involved with organizations like Out of Darkness, which has chapters in both Sidney and Williston. There’s also Montana’s first SAVE chapter, SAVE — MonDak MT & ND, prompted by the death of a Fairview track star last year, named Anders Lassey. It aims to serve the region whether that’s in Montana or North Dakota.
The point is, there’s something each and everyone of us can do to make a difference. Now let us begin.