Another battle between Sidney High School juniors and seniors is set to play out in November, with the proceeds going to help the SHS Close Up group.
The Cream Puff volleyball game will be held in the SHS gym on November 16 at 6:15 p.m., and the money raised from the game will help the Close Up group afford their trip to Washington D.C.
Each year, the group takes a trip to the nation’s capital to get hands-on learning about the nation’s history and government.
“It’s not just for vacation,” said Chloe Go, a senior and member of the Close Up group. “It’s obviously there for educational purposes to show how the government works.”
Each year at SHS, the Cream Puff volleyball game and the Power Puff football game raise money to help the expenses for the group’s trip. In the football game, junior and seniors girls square off, and in the volleyball game, junior and seniors boys square off.
Grady Nelson, a senior on the football and wrestling team, and Suttyn Barnhart, a senior on the volleyball team, said it’s exciting to be a part of the game, but helping another school group is rewarding.
“It’s really nice because our school is really good with that kind of stuff. We’re all supportive of every club, and it’s really nice to see how many people like to do stuff for our clubs,” Barnhart said.
While the game’s ultimate purpose is to help the Close Up grope, there’s a secondary effect that comes with the contest: Bragging rights.
When it comes to the senior and junior classes, both want to claim superiority over the other, and this game gives them a chance to do so.
Nelson, for example, said he is pumped for the game and wants to avenge his class’ loss last year.
“This year, my team, we’re definitely going to win. No doubt,” he said.
Nelson said his team has the athleticism and the dominance to win, it’s just a matter of everyone meshing during the game.
Barnhart, who is one of the coaches of the team and was last year as well, said there are challenges that come with coaching, but it is also a fun experience.
She added that the senior class’ motivation to avenge last year’s loss will be very helpful to the team’s success.
The age-old rivalry will play out on November 16 at SHS. The cost of admission is $5, with the proceeds going to help the Close Up group.