On July 12, 2020, at about 7:16 p.m., the Richland County Sheriff's Office received a report of a theft from a road construction company that is currently doing road work in the Fairview, Mont. area.
Reported stolen are a metal detour sign and an orange 2006 VER-MAC trailer, as well as a solar-powered digital message-board sign, valued at nearly $9,000. The sign and trailer were located on Montana Highway 201 at or close to the intersection of County Road 134. The items were last seen at about 5 p.m. on July 10, 2020 and reported missing on the morning of July 11, 2020.
The detour sign is valued at about $350 and the trailer/message board at $8,500.
As with any investigation it is possible that a member of the public saw, received information or heard something that may assist with investigation of this matter.
Crimestoppers believes that someone may have information on the theft of the metal detour sign and trailer with a digital message board. If you have knowledge or information on any crimes in Richland County, contact CRIMESTOPPERS by calling 433-6666, Monday through Friday between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m.
You can also contact Crimestoppers in Richland County anytime (24/7) by going to our New Crimestoppers website at www.richlandcs.com then going to Submit a Web Tip or by texting the code "CSRC plus your message to: 274637 (CRIMES).
You can also contact the Richland County Sheriff's Office at 406-433-2919. You may be eligible for a Cash reward of up to $1,000.
