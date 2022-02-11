Cutting Edge Dance Studio started practices in early January for the second session of the season, and the hard work will pay off during the first competition starting the weekend of Feb. 19 and 20 with dTC in Billings.
Jennifer Carlile has begun her 11th year as the dance studio’s owner and co-director. She has been teaching alongside her mom for years before, as her mom used to own the studio when it was strictly tap dance. Since the time Jennifer bought the studio, she saw its potential and used her creativity to expand the classes of dance offered.
Nicole Monsen is in her second year of being with CEDS as a co-director but has been teaching for about eight years.
Both co-directors have been dancing since a very young age. Carlile took dance lessons from the ages 3-18, while Monsen started young and danced on and off throughout middle school and high school.
Classes now available are ballet, contemporary, lyrical, jazz, hip-hop, musical theater and tap.
CEDS offers classes to ages 3-19 and this year there are three seniors graduating from the studio: Brielle Gorder, Madison Sparks, and Gracie Burns.
Not only does CEDS offer dance classes to these age groups but they also provide an opportunity for students to teach at a younger level as the older students get to help teach the younger groups.
The dance students have new inspiration this year as fundraising was able to help buy new lights for the studio. These lights run along the mirrors and also act as a spotlight to help simulate a real performance in practice.
The main goal that Carlile tells her students is, “Every time they leave the stage, I want them to be happy with how they performed. This includes knowing the routine and choreography well enough to be comfortable genuinely performing,” she said.
As the studio heads into competition, the co-directors are feeling very excited and optimistic.
“We already see so much progress in these girls. They’ve made huge strides in their performance and skills and that is going to show in competition,” said Monsen.
Carlile’s advice for anybody interested in dance is to start early.
The tentative schedule for competitions is as follows:
Feb. 19 and 20: dTC in Billings
Feb. 26 and 27: In10sity in Billings
March 12 and 13: Celebration in Billings
March 26 and 27: Badlands in Glendive
April 8, 9 and 10: Spotlight in Gillette
April 23 and 24: dTC in Sidney
May 7 and 8: dTC in Bismarck
Anyone is welcome to watch the performances at the Sidney High School gymnasium when CEDS hosts dTC in Sidney on April 23-24.
For more information, visit the CEDS website at http://www.cuttingedgedancestudio.com