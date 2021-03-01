Members of the Cutting Edge Dance Studio in Sidney performed incredibly well after competing in an unscheduled competition over the weekend of Feb. 20.
It was the Dance Talent Competition in Billings, and Studio Director Jennifer Carlile said although it wasn’t officially on her dancers’ schedule she brought a lot of routines to Billings.
“I was going to be there anyways so I messaged all my solos and duos,” Carlile said. “It was small for us, we had about 17 routines I think, and we did really well.”
Carlile said the competition was an early one for her dancers, but regardless they showed up to shine.
Dancers from as young as five to as old as seniors in high school competed and overall they walked away with several accolades.
However, the biggest takeaway from the competition was the fact that the dancers were able to be on stage again.
Last year, Carlile said her studio was only able to compete twice as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic.
“They were even more excited and more appreciative to be up there and I think we’ve taken it for granted in the past, all of us have,” Carlile said “In our current climate we’re realizing the things that we should really be thankful for and the things that really mean a lot to us and I think them being on the stage for the first time in so long really made them appreciate it more and if anything I think it made them feel better.”
Carlile said her team is just getting started with competition and is confident that their performances will get even better.
Their first major competition will be on March 12, 13 and 14 in Billings.
And Carlile said watching their pure dedication to the art and to improvement is a great feeling.
Dedication and hard work is something the dancers are used to. For instance, some dancers have up to five dance classes a week to prepare for the styles that they are participating in.
Styles include everything from ballet to tap to hip hop.
For every style a dancer is in, they have to take a new class every week matching that style.
“If they’re in tap, hip hop and jazz they have to take a tap class and tap technique class every week, they have to take a hip hop class and they have to take a jazz class and ballet technique class,” Carlile said, as an example of the kind of workload a dancer could have.
Although it is a lot of work, as Carlile said, it’s worth it for the dancers, some of whom have been a part of the studio since they were as young as five.
“I love their dedication, I really do,” Carlile said. “It’s a cool thing to see.”
Here are the results from the competition in Billings, with the names of the routines and their awards.
Hound Dog- high gold, 1st overall
Beverly Hills- high gold, 5th overall
Magic 2.0- high gold, 1st overall
Rescue Me- platinum, 2nd overall
Feel the Light- gold
I Got a Woman- platinum, 1st overall, Force to Be Reckoned With
Empires- high gold
Sound and Color- high gold
April Showers- platinum, judges choice, 4th overall
Gloria- high gold
Do It Like This- gold
Who’s Da King- gold
That Man- gold
Be Italian- platinum
Get Ready- platinum, 3rd overall, Force to Be Reckoned With
The studio will also host a competition in Sidney on May 1 and 2, giving fans a chance to see the dancers live if they aren’t able to travel.