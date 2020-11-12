The Internal Revenue Service is urging anyone who doesn’t normally file a tax return and has not yet received an Economic Impact Payment (EIP) to register before the Nov. 21 deadline for the Economic Impact Payment this year.
Earlier this fall, the IRS sent nearly 9 million letters to people who appear to qualify for the Economic Impact Payments but don’t normally file a tax return. To help tax professionals and other partners reach out to these non-filers, the IRS has posted a zip-code level breakdown of the number of these letters. The letters, along with the special Nov. 10 event, urge people to use the Non-Filers: Enter Info Here tool, available exclusively on IRS.gov.
“Our partner groups have been vital to our efforts to reach many underserved communities,” said IRS Commissioner Chuck Rettig. “Already, millions of Americans have successfully used the Non-Filers portal and received their Economic Impact Payment. Registration is quick and easy, and we urge everyone to share this information to reach as many people before time runs out on Nov. 21.”
Many partner groups have been working with the IRS, helping translate and making available Economic Impact Payment information and resources in 35 languages. The IRS is also conducting a multilingual push on social media to support the final registration drive.
Since the Non-Filers tool launched in the spring, nearly 8.3 million people who normally aren’t required to file a tax return have registered for the payments. The IRS continues to work to reach others who haven’t used the tool yet, which led to this fall’s mailing and the Nov. 10 registration event.
The tool is designed for people with incomes typically below $24,400 for married couples, and $12,200 for singles who could not be claimed as a dependent by someone else. This includes couples and individuals who are experiencing homelessness.
Normally, an eligible individual who registers will receive a $1,200 payment if they are single or $2,400 if married and file a joint return. If they have dependent children, they will normally also get an additional $500 for each qualifying child.
Anyone using the Non-Filers tool can speed up the arrival of their payment by choosing to receive it by direct deposit. Those not choosing this option will get a check.